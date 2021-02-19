Carbon Taxes > Ukraine’s Naftogaz sets carbon neutrality target, as Kyiv progresses on carbon market plans

Ukraine’s Naftogaz sets carbon neutrality target, as Kyiv progresses on carbon market plans

Published 18:42 on February 19, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:42 on February 19, 2021  /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Ukrainian state energy producer Naftogaz announced a 2040 carbon neutrality target on Friday, as the country advances mandatory emissions reporting as a “first step” towards a full-fledged ETS.

