UK court denies brokers’ £5.6 mln tax claim appeal over EU ETS fraud

Published 23:48 on February 18, 2021  /  Last updated at 00:55 on February 19, 2021  /  Bavardage, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

A London-based brokerage has been denied in its appeal to claim back £5.6 million in tax linked to fraudulent trades in EU carbon allowances.

