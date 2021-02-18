Director, Global Reforestation Policy, Finite Carbon – Philadelphia/Washington DC preferred

Location: Philadelphia or Washington, DC strongly preferred

About Finite Carbon

Fueled by a fundamental belief that forests are critical to mitigating climate change, Finite Carbon incentivizes the protection, restoration, and sustainable management of forests by connecting landowners to the global carbon market.

With a focus on scale, we have delivered more than $500 million to landowners who have made long-term commitments to sustainable forest management on more than 3 million acres since 2009. We aim to deliver a further $1 billion to landowners by 2030. Our recently announced web-based platform, CORE Carbon, leverages satellite data and machine learning to democratize the carbon market and empower small landowners, non-profits, and communities across the globe to receive payments for implementing forest practices that store carbon.

In November 2020, Finite Carbon became a bp Launchpad portfolio company, which gives us access to significant resources to support our ambitious growth plans.

About the Role

As the Director of Global Reforestation Policy, your efforts will directly impact the strategy we will implement to successfully scale the use of carbon markets to fund reforestation and forest restoration globally and meet our goal of delivering $1 billion to small landowners, NGOs, and communities by 2030. We aim to create scalable and technology-enabled financing mechanisms to incentivize reforestation and restoration on landholdings as small as 10 hectares with maximum climate impact balanced with a deep respect for social justice and the promotion of biodiversity. The Director of Global Reforestation will guide policy, strategy, coordination, and outreach for this ambitious multi-disciplinary effort.

What you’ll do:

Review and contextualize existing global reforestation policies and activities to provide a framework to guide Finite Carbon’s reforestation and forest restoration strategy

Cultivate relationships with various non-profit and governmental organizations to provide guidance on internal policies as well as to serve as implementation partners on the ground

Monitor the evolution of good practices for reforestation and forest restoration including social justice and biodiversity

Advocate for the rigorous quantification and long-term monitoring of reforestation and restoration efforts over traditional tree-planting initiatives

Advocate for transparency in global reforestation and forest restoration activities to promote complementary vs. competing endeavors and avoid double counting of carbon removal claims

Assist in the development of financing mechanisms to leverage new, and complement existing, philanthropic funding for reforestation and forest restoration

Work collaboratively with our methodology team to develop new methodologies or propose revisions to existing methodologies to allow for the use of technology to streamline the enrollment process and allow for the participation of small and micro-scale projects

Own the internal working knowledge of various reforestation and forest restoration carbon methodologies as well as those in development and communicate this knowledge effectively

Work collaboratively with our finance, marketing, and product teams to assist with the modeling and design of appropriate business models and approaches to maximize participation and ensure the success of implementation partners on the ground

Represent Finite Carbon at conferences and workshops

What you’ll bring:

Strong, demonstrable experience in business consulting, non-profit conservation work, or philanthropy

Previous experience in driving vision and thought leadership on reforestation and forest restoration in the form of effective scientific or public communication, coalition building, or institutional leadership

Established knowledge and experience with successfully managing carbon projects, carbon methodologies, or carbon markets preferred

Strong analytical, administrative, and written and oral communication skills

Ability to work independently, assess priorities, take initiative, handle multiple assignments, and meet deadlines

An agile mindset and the ability to adapt to change in a dynamic environment

Excellent interpersonal skills and a collaborative and positive attitude towards problem solving

An understanding of the commitment and hard work involved in working at a successful, fast growing company with ambitious growth plans

A passion for climate change solutions and the transition to renewable energy

MBA, MPP, or equivalent preferred

International work experience preferred

Bilingual Spanish speakers preferred

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS:

Salary is commensurate with experience and responsibilities. Position includes a competitive benefits package.

