Program Associate, RGGI Inc. – New York City

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, Inc. (“RGGI, Inc.”) seeks to hire a Program Associate to be based in New York City.

Core Responsibilities:

  • Support the implementation of RGGI regional CO2 allowance auctions, including:
    • Develop quarterly auction notice and corresponding documents.
    • Coordinate among RGGI states as well as the relevant subcontractors involved in the regional auctions.
    • Facilitate state review of confidential bidder application materials.
    • Facilitate relevant financial transactions related to auctions implementation and allowance distribution.
    • Conduct analysis of market, source ownership, and allowances data.
    • Provide support on market monitoring.
  • Support publication of annual report tracking RGGI states’ investments of RGGI auction proceeds.
  • Coordinate data collection and analysis on carbon emissions, electricity generation, and other related metrics.
  • Support creation of agendas, materials, and record-keeping for calls, webinars, and in-person meetings.
  • Provide support for regional process of program evaluation (RGGI Program Review), including technical analyses and public meetings.
  • Provide support for the RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (RGGI COATS) and CO2 compliance process, the RGGI offsets program, and other technical and/or administrative support across program areas as needed.

Qualifications:

  • Academic record including, at minimum, a bachelor’s degree.
  • At least 2 years of relevant professional experience successfully facilitating or coordinating multiple projects, working with a diverse group of clients, and engaging with the public.
  • Interest in climate change and energy policy and understanding of the technical/policy aspects of achieving greenhouse gas emissions reductions in the power sector.
  • Strong project management, communications, organizational, and analytic skills.
  • Ability to:
    • Communicate clearly, concisely, and effectively with state agency representatives and external parties.
    • Prepare clear and effective written agendas, memos, reports, and presentations (including visuals).
    • Approach projects with ownership from conception through planning and execution.
    • Effectively prioritize when managing multiple projects or deadlines within one project.
    • Problem-solve, think critically, and suggest process and system improvements.
    • Work effectively and collaboratively in a small office, including the flexibility to take on ad-hoc projects and new responsibilities as needed.
    • Work effectively in both remote environments and in-person, as circumstances allow.

Compensation:
Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience and will include a benefits package.

Apply:
Interested applicants should submit a resumé, cover letter, and 1-3 page writing sample (e.g., a memo, brief, or other concise informational document) to info@rggi.org addressed to Andrew J. McKeon, Executive Director. Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis.

