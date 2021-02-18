Program Associate, RGGI Inc. – New York City

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, Inc. (“RGGI, Inc.”) seeks to hire a Program Associate to be based in New York City.
Core Responsibilities:
- Support the implementation of RGGI regional CO2 allowance auctions, including:
-
- Develop quarterly auction notice and corresponding documents.
- Coordinate among RGGI states as well as the relevant subcontractors involved in the regional auctions.
- Facilitate state review of confidential bidder application materials.
- Facilitate relevant financial transactions related to auctions implementation and allowance distribution.
- Conduct analysis of market, source ownership, and allowances data.
- Provide support on market monitoring.
- Support publication of annual report tracking RGGI states’ investments of RGGI auction proceeds.
- Coordinate data collection and analysis on carbon emissions, electricity generation, and other related metrics.
- Support creation of agendas, materials, and record-keeping for calls, webinars, and in-person meetings.
- Provide support for regional process of program evaluation (RGGI Program Review), including technical analyses and public meetings.
- Provide support for the RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (RGGI COATS) and CO2 compliance process, the RGGI offsets program, and other technical and/or administrative support across program areas as needed.
Qualifications:
- Academic record including, at minimum, a bachelor’s degree.
- At least 2 years of relevant professional experience successfully facilitating or coordinating multiple projects, working with a diverse group of clients, and engaging with the public.
- Interest in climate change and energy policy and understanding of the technical/policy aspects of achieving greenhouse gas emissions reductions in the power sector.
- Strong project management, communications, organizational, and analytic skills.
- Ability to:
-
- Communicate clearly, concisely, and effectively with state agency representatives and external parties.
- Prepare clear and effective written agendas, memos, reports, and presentations (including visuals).
- Approach projects with ownership from conception through planning and execution.
- Effectively prioritize when managing multiple projects or deadlines within one project.
- Problem-solve, think critically, and suggest process and system improvements.
- Work effectively and collaboratively in a small office, including the flexibility to take on ad-hoc projects and new responsibilities as needed.
- Work effectively in both remote environments and in-person, as circumstances allow.
Compensation:
Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience and will include a benefits package.
Apply:
Interested applicants should submit a resumé, cover letter, and 1-3 page writing sample (e.g., a memo, brief, or other concise informational document) to info@rggi.org addressed to Andrew J. McKeon, Executive Director. Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis.