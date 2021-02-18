Program Associate, RGGI Inc. – New York City

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, Inc. (“RGGI, Inc.”) seeks to hire a Program Associate to be based in New York City.

Core Responsibilities:

Support the implementation of RGGI regional CO2 allowance auctions, including:

Develop quarterly auction notice and corresponding documents. Coordinate among RGGI states as well as the relevant subcontractors involved in the regional auctions. Facilitate state review of confidential bidder application materials. Facilitate relevant financial transactions related to auctions implementation and allowance distribution. Conduct analysis of market, source ownership, and allowances data. Provide support on market monitoring.



Support publication of annual report tracking RGGI states’ investments of RGGI auction proceeds.

Coordinate data collection and analysis on carbon emissions, electricity generation, and other related metrics.

Support creation of agendas, materials, and record-keeping for calls, webinars, and in-person meetings.

Provide support for regional process of program evaluation (RGGI Program Review), including technical analyses and public meetings.

Provide support for the RGGI CO2 Allowance Tracking System (RGGI COATS) and CO2 compliance process, the RGGI offsets program, and other technical and/or administrative support across program areas as needed.

Qualifications:

Academic record including, at minimum, a bachelor’s degree.

At least 2 years of relevant professional experience successfully facilitating or coordinating multiple projects, working with a diverse group of clients, and engaging with the public.

Interest in climate change and energy policy and understanding of the technical/policy aspects of achieving greenhouse gas emissions reductions in the power sector.

Strong project management, communications, organizational, and analytic skills.

Ability to:

Communicate clearly, concisely, and effectively with state agency representatives and external parties. Prepare clear and effective written agendas, memos, reports, and presentations (including visuals). Approach projects with ownership from conception through planning and execution. Effectively prioritize when managing multiple projects or deadlines within one project. Problem-solve, think critically, and suggest process and system improvements. Work effectively and collaboratively in a small office, including the flexibility to take on ad-hoc projects and new responsibilities as needed. Work effectively in both remote environments and in-person, as circumstances allow.



Compensation:

Salary will be commensurate with qualifications and experience and will include a benefits package.

Apply:

Interested applicants should submit a resumé, cover letter, and 1-3 page writing sample (e.g., a memo, brief, or other concise informational document) to info@rggi.org addressed to Andrew J. McKeon, Executive Director. Applications will be evaluated on a rolling basis.