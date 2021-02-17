Americas > Analysts trim 2030 WCI emissions forecast on power, transportation sector abatement

Analysts trim 2030 WCI emissions forecast on power, transportation sector abatement

Published 21:00 on February 17, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:26 on February 17, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Emissions covered by the WCI cap-and-trade programme will trend lower over the decade due to reduced power demand in California and new efforts to decarbonise Quebec’s transportation sector, analysts said in a report published Wednesday.

Emissions covered by the WCI cap-and-trade programme will trend lower over the coming decade due to reduced power demand in California and new efforts to decarbonise Quebec’s transportation sector, analysts said in a report published Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software