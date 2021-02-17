Americas > Pennsylvania commission seeks one-year delay for RGGI implementation

Pennsylvania commission seeks one-year delay for RGGI implementation

Published 16:08 on February 17, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:08 on February 17, 2021  /  Americas, US  /  No Comments

Pennsylvania should consider delaying the implementation of its RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation by one year and provide further evidence of  Governor Tom Wolf’s (D) statutory authority to implement the programme through executive means, an independent review board said Tuesday.

