Pennsylvania commission seeks one-year delay for RGGI implementation
Published 16:08 on February 17, 2021 / Last updated at 16:08 on February 17, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
Pennsylvania should consider delaying the implementation of its RGGI-aligned cap-and-trade regulation by one year and provide further evidence of Governor Tom Wolf’s (D) statutory authority to implement the programme through executive means, an independent review board said Tuesday.
