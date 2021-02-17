Shipping industry advances progress on cleaner fuels as EU aims to tighten regulation
Published 16:14 on February 17, 2021 / Last updated at 16:14 on February 17, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, International, RINs & LCFS, Shipping / No Comments
Danish shipowner Maersk announced Wednesday that its first carbon neutral vessels could operate as of 2023, a rollout far faster than previously planned and coming as the wider EU shipping industry urges Brussels to impose targets for cleaner fuels as part of its climate package due in June.
Danish shipowner Maersk announced Wednesday that its first carbon neutral vessels could operate as of 2023, a rollout far faster than previously planned and coming as the wider EU shipping industry urges Brussels to impose targets for cleaner fuels as part of its climate package due in June.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.