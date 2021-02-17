PREVIEW: Traders divided on whether February WCI auction will sell out

Published 14:59 on February 17, 2021 / Last updated at 14:59 on February 17, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Traders differ wildly over how Wednesday’s first WCI auction of the year will perform, with some foreseeing another undersubscribed quarterly sale and others anticipating a sell out potentially above the floor price.