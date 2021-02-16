California will not front-run Scoping Plan update with cap-and-trade regulation changes, officials say

Published 21:16 on February 16, 2021 / Last updated at 21:16 on February 16, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The California government will not make any alterations to the state’s WCI-linked carbon market before it completes the 2022 Scoping Plan revision setting out the state’s future climate strategy, officials from two agencies said Tuesday.