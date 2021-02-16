California will not front-run Scoping Plan update with cap-and-trade regulation changes, officials say
Published 21:16 on February 16, 2021 / Last updated at 21:16 on February 16, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
The California government will not make any alterations to the state’s WCI-linked carbon market before it completes the 2022 Scoping Plan revision setting out the state’s future climate strategy, officials from two agencies said Tuesday.
The California government will not make any alterations to the state’s WCI-linked carbon market before it completes the 2022 Scoping Plan revision setting out the state’s future climate strategy, officials from two agencies said Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.