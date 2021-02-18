Lead Originator, CF Partners – London

Start Date: Immediate

Location: London, UK

Position Summary

CF Partners, an established award-winning energy commodity trading firm with a long history in carbon markets, is looking to strengthen the trading team in London through the development of a global carbon origination team. We are looking to hire a project sourcing specialist to lead an origination initiative to identify, acquire and manage carbon project credits for proprietary investment and trading purposes.

Responsibilities

Build on existing and grow global network of carbon project developers & voluntary carbon offset aggregators

Work closely with sales and trading team in sourcing / developing carbon offset product/portfolios for CF Partners’ client base

Work closely with management and trading functions in development of proprietary primary investment strategy

Provide advisory support to CF Partners’ clients to navigate and understand market mechanisms and best practice

Help develop and assist manage a portfolio of carbon projects for proprietary investment and trading purposes

Suggested Requirements

Deep experience of and extensive technical expertise related to carbon project sourcing and risk management

Good experience in establishing global partnerships with carbon related organizations and strong track record in deal structuring and negotiations

In depth knowledge of global carbon crediting frameworks (current and emerging), carbon market infrastructure, corporate sustainability initiatives

Experience using CRM systems to track clients requirements and project flow

Master’s degree in Environmental Science, Management, Business Administration, or other similar fields

What we can offer you

Dynamic, award winning trading desk, strong culture of excellence and an environment in which to succeed

Cross sector/industry client base, complimented by breadth of CFP Group activities

Strong experience and track record of originating and executing carbon and energy commodity deals

Competitive salary and benefits, clear and competitive commission structure

To apply, email your CV/resume and a cover letter to recruitment@cf-partners.com, citing “Origination Application” in your reply.