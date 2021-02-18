Lead Originator, CF Partners – London

Start Date: Immediate
Location: London, UK
Position Summary
CF Partners, an established award-winning energy commodity trading firm with a long history in carbon markets, is looking to strengthen the trading team in London through the development of a global carbon origination team. We are looking to hire a project sourcing specialist to lead an origination initiative to identify, acquire and manage carbon project credits for proprietary investment and trading purposes.
Responsibilities
- Build on existing and grow global network of carbon project developers & voluntary carbon offset aggregators
- Work closely with sales and trading team in sourcing / developing carbon offset product/portfolios for CF Partners’ client base
- Work closely with management and trading functions in development of proprietary primary investment strategy
- Provide advisory support to CF Partners’ clients to navigate and understand market mechanisms and best practice
- Help develop and assist manage a portfolio of carbon projects for proprietary investment and trading purposes
Suggested Requirements
- Deep experience of and extensive technical expertise related to carbon project sourcing and risk management
- Good experience in establishing global partnerships with carbon related organizations and strong track record in deal structuring and negotiations
- In depth knowledge of global carbon crediting frameworks (current and emerging), carbon market infrastructure, corporate sustainability initiatives
- Experience using CRM systems to track clients requirements and project flow
- Master’s degree in Environmental Science, Management, Business Administration, or other similar fields
What we can offer you
- Dynamic, award winning trading desk, strong culture of excellence and an environment in which to succeed
- Cross sector/industry client base, complimented by breadth of CFP Group activities
- Strong experience and track record of originating and executing carbon and energy commodity deals
- Competitive salary and benefits, clear and competitive commission structure
To apply, email your CV/resume and a cover letter to recruitment@cf-partners.com, citing “Origination Application” in your reply.