Job Postings > Lead Originator, CF Partners – London

Lead Originator, CF Partners – London

Published 17:03 on February 18, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:11 on February 18, 2021  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

CF Partners, an established award-winning energy commodity trading firm with a long history in carbon markets, is looking to strengthen the trading team in London through the development of a global carbon origination team. We are looking to hire a project sourcing specialist to lead an origination initiative to identify, acquire and manage carbon project credits for proprietary investment and trading purposes.

Start Date: Immediate

Location: London, UK

Position Summary

CF Partners, an established award-winning energy commodity trading firm with a long history in carbon markets, is looking to strengthen the trading team in London through the development of a global carbon origination team. We are looking to hire a project sourcing specialist to lead an origination initiative to identify, acquire and manage carbon project credits for proprietary investment and trading purposes.

Responsibilities

  • Build on existing and grow global network of carbon project developers & voluntary carbon offset aggregators
  • Work closely with sales and trading team in sourcing / developing carbon offset product/portfolios for CF Partners’ client base
  • Work closely with management and trading functions in development of proprietary primary investment strategy
  • Provide advisory support to CF Partners’ clients to navigate and understand market mechanisms and best practice
  • Help develop and assist manage a portfolio of carbon projects for proprietary investment and trading purposes

Suggested Requirements

  • Deep experience of and extensive technical expertise related to carbon project sourcing and risk management
  • Good experience in establishing global partnerships with carbon related organizations and strong track record in deal structuring and negotiations
  • In depth knowledge of global carbon crediting frameworks (current and emerging), carbon market infrastructure, corporate sustainability initiatives
  • Experience using CRM systems to track clients requirements and project flow
  • Master’s degree in Environmental Science, Management, Business Administration, or other similar fields

What we can offer you

  • Dynamic, award winning trading desk, strong culture of excellence and an environment in which to succeed
  • Cross sector/industry client base, complimented by breadth of CFP Group activities
  • Strong experience and track record of originating and executing carbon and energy commodity deals
  • Competitive salary and benefits, clear and competitive commission structure

To apply, email your CV/resume and a cover letter to recruitment@cf-partners.com, citing “Origination Application” in your reply.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software