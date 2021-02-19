Article 6 Governance Lead, Mobilising Article 6 Trading Structures (MATS) Program, GGGI – Addis Ababa

Location: Ethiopia

Article 6 Governance Lead, Mobilising Article 6 Trading Structures (MATS) Program

The Article 6 Governance Lead will be present in country and will lead the implementation of the governance frameworks element of the MATS Program, with support and guidance from GGGI’s Carbon Pricing Global Practice and GGGI’s Ethiopia Country Team.

S/he will be the focal point for the project in Ethiopia and will have responsibility for the implementation of the governance frameworks elements of the project on the ground. S/he will provide technical/strategic advice internally as well as externally to ensure impactful delivery of the project and its outputs.

While direct experience in international carbon trading is not necessarily required, s/he will be required to quickly absorb and apply sufficient technical knowledge on Article 6 concepts, requirements, frameworks and approaches to the local context in Ethiopia.

The position is initially funded for one year, but will be renewed for one more year if the project is successful in gaining approval from the Donor for the second year of activities.

INTRODUCTION

Based in Seoul, the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) is an intergovernmental organization founded to support and promote a model of economic growth known as “green growth” which targets key aspects of economic performance such as poverty reduction and job creation, as well as social inclusion and environmental sustainability. GGGI works with countries around the world, building their capacity and working collaboratively on green growth policies and bankable projects that can impact the lives of millions. The organization partners with countries, multilateral institutions, government bodies, and the private sector to help build economies that achieve strong growth and are less carbon intensive, more resilient to climate change, and more efficient and sustainable in the use of natural resources.

In 2019 GGGI signed an earmarked funding program with the Swedish Energy Agency (SEA) related to scaling up international carbon trading, as envisaged by the rules to be finalized under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. By opening up these markets, and the resultant flow of transactions, it is envisaged a robust and reliable global price for carbon can be established, something many areas of the private sector have long called for as a way to motivate the transformational change needed to achieve the ambitious goals of Paris. In order to complete any international carbon transactions under the Paris Agreement, at the same time ensuring environmental integrity and avoidance of double counting, a corresponding adjustment must be made.

The Mobilising Article 6 Trading Structures (MATS) program funded by SEA started in early 2020 and has a three-year duration. The intended outcome is real transactions that can be negotiated government to government and / or government to business. During the course of 2020, SEA has selected two activities (both in the energy sector) in Ethiopia which will generate emission reductions which can be structured into international carbon transactions. This will catalyze greater investment in Ethiopia and enable increased ambition in Ethiopia’s NDC. The program will also support the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) to put in place the governance frameworks required to engage in international carbon markets on an ongoing basis, supporting Ethiopia’s Growth and Transformation Plan and Climate Resilient Green Economy Strategy.

PURPOSE

Lead the design of the Article 6 governance frameworks for Ethiopia within the MATS program, in close coordination with the Carbon Pricing Global Practice (based in Seoul) and the GGGI Ethiopia Country Team (based in Addis Ababa).

Provide strategic direction to GGGI, the Government of Ethiopia and local stakeholder.

Strengthen readiness and capacity of the Government of Ethiopia to engage in Article 6 cooperative activities

Ensure effective and efficient delivery of results.

Engage closely with local stakeholders in collaboration with the GGGI Ethiopia Country Team.

Ensure quality monitoring and evaluation, timely submission of donor reports and deliverables, regularly evaluate project results, and guide project implementation to achieve maximum impact.

Assess effectiveness of program activities and recommend improvements to meet key milestones for the program.

Ensure that experiences and best practices are documented and shared across the MATS Program and GGGI more widely.

ENGAGEMENT

Work closely with the Carbon Pricing Global Practice to develop technical knowledge of Article 6 requirements, frameworks and approaches and ensure timely and high-quality delivery of the project.

Work closely with the GGGI Ethiopia Country Team to understand the local context, including GGGI’s role in Ethiopia and provide technical leadership in the area of the Article 6 governance frameworks

Build and maintain relationships with key government stakeholders, development agencies, leading research institutions and private sectors leading the day-to-day communication (supported by the GGGI Ethiopia Country Team).

Work closely with government partners in implementing the project, recognizing the importance of government buy-in and ownership.

Maintain active flexibility through professional relations with key stakeholders to capture and integrate their changing needs and manage expectations.

DELIVERY

Plan and develop applied/practical knowledge to deliver high quality project outputs on time and within budget that meet program objectives, donor requirements and government requirements.

Quickly absorb and apply sufficient technical knowledge on Article 6 concepts, requirements, frameworks and approaches.

Develop a report on readiness for Article 6 engagement in Ethiopia.

Lead the design of governance frameworks in Ethiopia that meet Article 6 requirements and are relevant to the Ethiopian institutional context.

Plan and co-deliver capacity building events that introduce key Article 6 concepts and options to key government and other stakeholders.

Engage with government and local stakeholders to collect data and information as inputs into other Program activities.

Support the process of negotiation and signing of key agreements with government.

Clear and timely reporting on project delivery as required by the Funding Agreement and Operational Guidelines.

REQUIREMENTS

QUALIFICATIONS

Advanced degree (master’s) relevant to climate action and/or green investment such as environmental science, climate change, natural resource management, agricultural economics, and/or other relevant fields.

Preferably 7 years of experience in climate change, sustainable development or other relevant fields.

Strong experience in day-to-day engagement with Government ministries and agencies on project development and/or green investment issues.

Technical knowledge of climate change mitigation and/or financing.

Understanding of the Paris Agreement, international carbon markets, and/or Article 6 is an advantage.

Experience of requirements and procedures of bilateral donors/organizations or multilateral organizations.

Experience in organizing consultations, validation meetings, workshops and capacity building events.

Solutions-oriented, with good ability to multitask and work in a matrix environment.

Ability to review, synthesize information and produce high quality reports.

Ability to establish priorities in a time-sensitive environment and meet deadlines with strong attention to detail.

Excellent communication, presentation and writing skills.

An excellent command of spoken and written English.

FUNCTIONAL

Able to think strategically and in close collaboration with others.

Detail-oriented striving for quality and consistency in all outputs and communications.

Output-oriented, demonstrating creativity, innovation and an entrepreneurial drive.

Problem solver, able to find and implement solutions

Highly organized and able to effectively and efficiently multi-task and prioritize.

Excellent communication (both written and oral) and facilitation skills.

Comfortable working both in a team and independently.

CORPORATE

Understand and actively supports GGGI’s mission, vision and values.

Promote the optimum use of public resources

Promote an organizational culture of trust, transparency, respect and partnership.

Process and share information easily.

Manage emotions and stress positively, builds rapport and resolves conflict easily.

Promote creativity and innovation among staff.

Be able to lead where needed and provide solutions to project-level challenge.

WORKING CONDITIONS

The position is initially for a 1-year term but may continue for 1 more year upon satisfactory performance and approval of funding.

The chosen candidate is expected to be based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Within the matrix organizational structure of GGGI, the successful candidate will have a primary reporting line to the Ethiopia Country

Representative and a secondary reporting line to the Head of Carbon Pricing Global Practice based in Seoul.

