Heritage Group takes stake in US-based offset developer ClimeCo

Published 15:41 on February 16, 2021 / Last updated at 15:41 on February 16, 2021 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Environmental and sustainability services company The Heritage Group (THG) has invested in North American carbon offset developer and trading firm ClimeCo, the entities announced Tuesday.