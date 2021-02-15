California offset project seeks lowest recorded LCFS carbon intensity score

Published 22:13 on February 15, 2021 / Last updated at 22:13 on February 15, 2021

A California-registered compliance offset project is aiming to transition to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) with the lowest carbon intensity score in the transportation sector programme, according to an application posted by state regulator ARB on Friday.