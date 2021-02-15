Stranded assets could smite fossil fuel exporter credit ratings -Fitch
Published 18:24 on February 15, 2021 / Last updated at 18:24 on February 15, 2021 / Americas, International, US / No Comments
‘Stranded assets’ could significantly hurt fossil fuel-exporting countries’ credit ratings, as those governments face a loss of GDP, tax revenues, and export receipts as the world ramps up its decarbonisation efforts, ratings agency Fitch has warned.
‘Stranded assets’ could significantly hurt fossil fuel-exporting countries’ credit ratings, as those governments face a loss of GDP, tax revenues, and export receipts as the world ramps up its decarbonisation efforts, ratings agency Fitch has warned.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.