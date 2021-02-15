Soil Carbon Operations Officer, AgriProve Solutions – Albury, Australia

AgriProve is Australia’s first one stop shop for soil carbon, taking farmers on the journey from building soil carbon in the field to selling carbon credits to governments and companies with carbon liabilities. Our goal is to mainstream a farmer led, commercial model of soil carbon farming – regenerating agriculture and sequestering carbon at scale. AgriProve enables farmers to generate income from carbon abatement activities and secure viable returns in the Australian market. We have $150 million to pay farmers who build soil carbon over the next ten years.

Reporting to AgriProve’s Operations Manager, you will be required to administer and manage AgriProve’s portfolio of soil carbon projects under the Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF), including:

• development of Geographic Information System (GIS) maps of land sector ERF projects

• reporting on ERF projects to the Clean Energy Regulator and development of IT solutions to automate ongoing reporting

• ongoing monitoring and reporting to ensure compliance of projects with soil carbon Methods

• ongoing liaison and relationship management with the Clean Energy Regulator and project clients

• ongoing compliance with the Australian Carbon Industry Code of Conduct.

This role would best suit a graduate with two to five year’s general work experience with a passion for contributing to the battle against climate change, while delivering solid commercial outcomes.

Desired qualifications and skills include:

• a tertiary qualification in a science discipline such as environmental science, engineering or agricultural science is a prerequisite

• strong problem solving ability

• strong computer/IT skills, including digital land data and spatial (GIS) database management

• demonstrated ability to be a self-starter and perform with minimal supervision

• must have excellent written communication skills

• desirable agricultural experience or background

