Carbon Farming Project Officer, Carbon Link – Brisbane

Carbon Link is seeking a Carbon Farming Project Officer who is passionate about addressing the climate crisis and driving the transition to regenerative Agriculture.

Carbon Links mission is to regenerate agricultural landscapes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions contributing to climate change by sequestering carbon back into soils.

We’re pioneering methods and technology that enable farmers to earn an income by improving their soil, as well as working with partner organisations to help agricultural businesses transition to regenerative practice.

About the Role

As a Project Officer you will be responsible for the successful execution of a growing portfolio of soil carbon offset projects. You will do this by engaging with producers, land managers, stakeholders, contractors and regulatory bodies to ensure all administrative, measurement, regulatory, and reporting requirements are completed.

This is a full-time, work from home role. Some travel to project sites throughout Australia may be required from time to time.

Key Tasks & Responsibilities

• Building strong relationships with Producers, Land Managers and Consultants to develop and undertake successful soil carbon offset projects,

• Coordinate the registration of projects with the ERF,

• Ensure all project monitoring, record keeping, auditing and reporting requirements are completed,

• Conduct project feasibility assessments,

• Provide advice on relevant project methodologies and legislation.

Qualifications, Skills & Experience

• Qualification in Agriculture, Environmental Science or a relevant field,

• 5+ years industry experience,

• Current knowledge of carbon offset projects and/or regenerative agricultural practices,

• Excellent communication skills, written and verbal, including the ability to relate technical and scientific knowledge in practical terms,

• Self-motivated, well organised and exceptional attention to detail,

• Intermediate to Advanced Excel,

• Project management experience,

• Valid drivers licence.

Benefits

An early stage opportunity to be involved in a business working to improve the sustainability of our climate and the way we produce food.

A dynamic and agile development culture, in a rapidly expanding industry.

Flexible working arrangements available.

