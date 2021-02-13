European Market Development Manager, Verra – All Locations in Europe

Job Title: Market Development Manager, Europe

Location: All locations, Europe

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Chief Policy and Markets Officer

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve livelihoods and protect natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools and programs that credibly, transparently and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Given significant developments in the international climate policy context and transitions in the CDM and European Emissions Trading System, European governments and private sector actors are increasingly engaging in a variety of carbon policies and activities that provide opportunities for the Voluntary Carbon Market and Verra’s standards. In addition, there is a growing focus on the Sustainable Development Goals and reducing plastic waste, which Verra standards are well placed to support. Verra is looking for a regional Market Development Manager to lead the strategy and promotion of these standards to respond to growing opportunities in Europe.

A day with Verra’s collaborative Program Team might include…

Attending meetings with stakeholders and market players to foster increased use and understanding of Verra standards and manage key relationships.

Presenting at conferences and engaging companies and government representatives around their climate, sustainable development and plastics leadership goals and needs.

Working with the Communications and other Verra teams on key messages related to Verra’s offerings and operations with European stakeholders, and contributing to Verra documents.

Responding to enquiries from local stakeholders related to use of Verra’s programs.

Engaging with Verra team members to share insights obtained about opportunities and needs for the use of Verra frameworks in Europe.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Developing and cultivating relationships with leading European corporates and governments to ensure alignment between their needs and Verra’s offerings.

Exploring market opportunities for VCS project proponents inside and outside Europe to support European government actions and policies (e.g., ITMOs, Art 6 pilots).

Engaging in international policy dialogues sharing Verra’s position on emerging market infrastructure in international and European regional contexts.

Identifying regional needs in order to work with the Program and Innovations teams at Verra to ensure that Verra’s programs are operational and accessible in Europe.

Leading education and training activities for demand and supply-side market stakeholders, via webinars, attending local meetings and workshops, and delivering presentations.

Contributing to the development and delivery of Verra’s communications and marketing efforts in Europe.

You bring with you…

At least 10 years of demonstrated professional experience related to:

International climate policy dialogues related to the UNFCCC and voluntary carbon market implementation and practice.

Excellent networking and communication skills and an existing network of contacts in Europe.

Knowledge of the EU ETS mechanism and its operationalization in the context of evolving regulatory frameworks in Europe and international markets.

Technical knowledge of, and experience working with, environmental and/or social standards in Europe, including knowledge of VCS, CCB, SD VISta and the Plastic Standard. Familiarity with the major carbon project types and with SDG finance opportunities.

Strong organizational skills and discipline to be able to prioritize and work efficiently and effectively under deadlines with limited supervision.

Dynamic interpersonal skills, capable of maintaining a professional approach and demeanor in high-pressure situations.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Developing and implementing a strategy for Verra in Europe that establishes a solid role for independent standards in voluntary financing for sustainable actions in the evolving policy landscape.

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle the most pressing environmental and social issues of our day.

Developing recommendations on how Verra’s standards can continue to maintain the highest levels of rigor, evolve to respond to market needs, and provide workable solutions that drive finance to climate action, sustainable development and plastic pollution.

Expanding your network of professionals working on climate and sustainable development, including government officials, private-sector actors, NGOs, and others.

You will know you are successful, if…

Verra is able to effectively promote market-based solutions throughout Europe, including the appropriate use of both carbon and plastic credits, and the assessment of sustainable development contributions.

Verra’s programs are recognized in key markets across Europe, and considered to be of the highest level of rigor, integrity and workability.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback in respect of Verra’s management of its programs in Europe.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, climate negotiators, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, and which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO), comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

Apply here and please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

