Key California agency heads, IEMAC members to discuss cap-and-trade improvements next week

Published 19:35 on February 12, 2021 / Last updated at 19:35 on February 12, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Two California environmental agency officials and a pair from an independent market watchdog group will discuss improvements to the state’s WCI-modelled cap-and-trade programme at a Senate oversight hearing next week, but some advocates are seeking to delay the meeting, regulatory sources said.