Americas > Key California agency heads, IEMAC members to discuss cap-and-trade improvements next week

Key California agency heads, IEMAC members to discuss cap-and-trade improvements next week

Published 19:35 on February 12, 2021  /  Last updated at 19:35 on February 12, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Two California environmental agency officials and a pair from an independent market watchdog group will discuss improvements to the state’s WCI-modelled cap-and-trade programme at a Senate oversight hearing next week, but some advocates are seeking to delay the meeting, regulatory sources said.

Two California environmental agency officials and a pair from an independent market watchdog group will discuss improvements to the state’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade system at a Senate oversight hearing next week, though some programme advocates are seeking to delay the meeting, regulatory sources said.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software