EMEA > Carbon pricing will support Balkan coal phaseout, report finds

Carbon pricing will support Balkan coal phaseout, report finds

Published 18:36 on February 12, 2021  /  Last updated at 18:36 on February 12, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Introducing carbon pricing across the six Western Balkan nations will support a coal power phaseout “within a reasonable timeframe”, despite lingering coal subsidies and expansion plans, a report showed on Friday.

Introducing carbon pricing across the six Western Balkan nations will support a coal power phaseout “within a reasonable timeframe”, despite lingering coal subsidies and expansion plans, a report showed on Friday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software