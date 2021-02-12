EU Market: EUAs rebound to new high above €40 after intervention panic fades
Published 19:01 on February 12, 2021 / Last updated at 19:01 on February 12, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs rebounded to hit a new record above €40 on Friday, clawing back ground lost late yesterday and this morning as traders dismissed the prospects of regulators curbing speculative trade anytime soon.
