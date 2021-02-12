Intern for Climate Finance and Carbon Pricing/Markets in East Africa, GIZ – Kampala

Organization: Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)
Position: Intern (m/f/d) for Climate Finance and Carbon Pricing/Markets in East Africa
Duty Station: Kampala, Uganda
Deadline for Application: 24 February 2021
Term: April-September 2021, Internship
Experience Requirements:
- Advanced studies in renewable energy, economics, climate change, environment, sustainability, natural resources or any other related field
- Good knowledge of international climate change discussions and relevant international frameworks such as the United Nation Framework for Climate Change Convention (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement
- Good knowledge on international carbon markets and carbon pricing approaches in developing countries
- Good knowledge on mitigation aspects of Nationally Determined Contributions and climate change long-term strategies
- Excellent English language skills (spoken and written)
- Very strong communication skills both orally and in written, very good presentation skills
- Good working knowledge of ITC technologies (related software, phone, fax, email, the internet) and computer applications (e.g. MS Office, Excel or other database programs)
Start Date: 15 April 2021
Contact
Email: sven.egbers@giz.de
Links
Job Announcement: https://jobs.giz.de/index.php?ac=jobad&id=53774
Organization’s Website: http://www.giz.de/