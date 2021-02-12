Intern for Climate Finance and Carbon Pricing/Markets in East Africa, GIZ – Kampala

Organization: Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ)

Position: Intern (m/f/d) for Climate Finance and Carbon Pricing/Markets in East Africa

Duty Station: Kampala, Uganda



Term: April-September 2021, Internship

Experience Requirements:

Advanced studies in renewable energy, economics, climate change, environment, sustainability, natural resources or any other related field

Good knowledge of international climate change discussions and relevant international frameworks such as the United Nation Framework for Climate Change Convention (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement

Good knowledge on international carbon markets and carbon pricing approaches in developing countries

Good knowledge on mitigation aspects of Nationally Determined Contributions and climate change long-term strategies

Excellent English language skills (spoken and written)

Very strong communication skills both orally and in written, very good presentation skills