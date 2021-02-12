Job Postings > Intern for Climate Finance and Carbon Pricing/Markets in East Africa, GIZ – Kampala

Intern for Climate Finance and Carbon Pricing/Markets in East Africa, GIZ – Kampala

Published 20:22 on February 12, 2021

Organization: Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) Position: Intern (m/f/d) for Climate Finance and Carbon Pricing/Markets in East Africa Duty Station: Kampala, Uganda Deadline for Application: 24 February 2021

Term: April-September 2021, Internship

Experience Requirements:

  • Advanced studies in renewable energy, economics, climate change, environment, sustainability, natural resources or any other related field
  • Good knowledge of international climate change discussions and relevant international frameworks such as the United Nation Framework for Climate Change Convention (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement
  • Good knowledge on international carbon markets and carbon pricing approaches in developing countries
  • Good knowledge on mitigation aspects of Nationally Determined Contributions and climate change long-term strategies
  • Excellent English language skills (spoken and written)
  • Very strong communication skills both orally and in written, very good presentation skills
  • Good working knowledge of ITC technologies (related software, phone, fax, email, the internet) and computer applications (e.g. MS Office, Excel or other database programs)

Start Date: 15 April 2021

Contact

Email: sven.egbers@giz.de

Links

Job Announcement: https://jobs.giz.de/index.php?ac=jobad&id=53774

Organization’s Website: http://www.giz.de/

Comment

