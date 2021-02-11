NA Markets: RGGI prices rise as cold snap persists, while California allowances inch up ahead of Q1 sale
Published 22:52 on February 11, 2021 / Last updated at 22:52 on February 11, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
RGGI Allowance (RGA) prices climbed to a nearly three-week high this week on thin secondary market activity, as California Carbon Allowance (CCA) values edged further away from the annual WCI floor price ahead of next week’s quarterly sale.
