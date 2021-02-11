LCFS Market: California prices drop slightly as quarterly credit surplus weighs
Published 22:58 on February 11, 2021 / Last updated at 22:58 on February 11, 2021 / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices retraced towards a recent six-month low this week as a surprising credit build during Q3 2020 continued to exert bearish pressure on the market.
California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices retraced towards a recent six-month low this week as a surprising credit build during Q3 2020 continued to exert bearish pressure on the market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.