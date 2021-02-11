EU Market: EUAs break above €40 to set a new record high
Published 09:55 on February 11, 2021 / Last updated at 16:57 on February 11, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices climbed above €40 for the first time ever early on Thursday amid bullish technical signals and growth in investor interest.
