EMEA > Expanding EU carbon market won’t mean backsliding on ambition -senior official

Expanding EU carbon market won’t mean backsliding on ambition -senior official

Published 18:13 on February 10, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:53 on February 10, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Putting a price on emissions from road transport and buildings at EU level will not weaken national policies to decarbonise these sectors, a senior European Commission official said on Wednesday, attempting to allay concerns that the move could replace domestic emissions targets.

Putting a price on emissions from road transport and buildings at EU level will not weaken national policies to decarbonise these sectors, a senior European Commission official said on Wednesday, attempting to allay concerns that the move could replace domestic emissions targets.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software