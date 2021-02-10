California adds 930,000 new offsets as bulk of issuance comes from out-of-state projects

Published 21:12 on February 10, 2021

California doled out more than 930,000 compliance offsets across nine projects over the past two weeks, with the majority of the new issuances going to projects that do not provide direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), according to data published by state regulator ARB on Wednesday.