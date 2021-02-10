California senators to scrutinise role of cap-and-trade in climate fight

A California Senate committee will hold a cap-and-trade oversight hearing next week to examine ways to improve the WCI-linked programme and its role in achieving the state’s long-term climate plan, a legislative source told Carbon Pulse.