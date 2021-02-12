Head of the Climate Change Centre, European Central Bank – Frankfurt

General Information

Type of contract Fixed-term contract which may be converted into a permanent contract after five years subject to individual performance and organisational needs

Who can apply? EU nationals

Salary J (1) (minimum monthly net salary €8,078 and benefits, see further information section)

Role specialisation Leadership

Working time Full time

Place of work Frankfurt am Main, Germany

Closing date 09.03.2021

Your team

You will be Head of the Climate Change Centre, which will be located within the Counsel to the Executive Board. The Counsel advises and assists the members of the Executive Board in the fulfilment of their responsibilities and obligations. The Climate Change Centre is a new initiative aimed at bringing together the work on climate issues in different parts of the ECB. In your role as Head of the Climate Change Centre, you will lead the mainstreaming of climate action in all aspects of the ECB’s work. You will be joining the ECB at a time when key policy choices regarding climate are being made. You will coordinate a team of eight members of staff responsible for supporting, connecting, coordinating and providing information on the various climate change activities being carried out across the ECB. You will report directly to the President, who oversees the ECB’s work on climate change and sustainable finance. The ECB is an inclusive employer and we strive to reflect the diversity of the population we serve. We encourage you to apply, irrespective of your gender, gender identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, age, religion, disability or other characteristics.

Your role

As Head of the Climate Change Centre you will:

design, implement and continuously enhance/develop the ECB’s strategy on climate-related activities in accordance with the guidance received from the President and the Executive Board;

build, develop and lead a team that brings together expertise, strives for collaboration and facilitates the overview of climate-related work across the ECB by practising and promoting the ECB’s shared values; Encouraging leadership behaviour through coaching and training; Ensuring your staff are growing and continuously improving their skills and personal competencies;

promote and embrace innovation, modern technologies and tools for climate-related activities;

develop strong business relationships across the organisation and steer the climate change work across ECB business areas in order to implement the climate strategy and achieve the agreed priorities;

establish and supervise related strategic goals/medium-term plans/work programmes with all stakeholders involved to ensure timely and consistent implementation of the ECB’s climate strategy;

set clear objectives that allow for efficient budget use by prioritising projects as appropriate;

design, implement and continuously enhance ECB communications on climate-related activities under the aegis of the Directorate General Communications;

support the Representatives of the ECB’s strategy on climate-related activities within the Eurosystem, external fora and institutions and collaborate with stakeholders on enhancing climate related activities;

support the work of the Network for Greening the Financial System by representing the ECB, coordinating inputs and sharing outcomes;

This position offers you the opportunity to lead a new ECB endeavour to help tackle the biggest challenge of our generation.

Qualifications, experience and skills

a master’s degree or equivalent in political science, natural science, economics, law or another relevant field (click here for details on degree equivalences);

at least five years’ of experience in leading and motivating teams from diverse, preferably multinational, backgrounds to high levels of performance and engagement;

strong communication skills;

extensive experience of dealing with sustainable finance related matters;

an exposure of the implications of climate change for central banks;

an ability to develop and elaborate on sustainable finance policies and principles from the perspective of different stakeholders;

an ability to steer, coordinate and prepare policy meetings with internal and external stakeholders;

an advanced (C1) command of English and an intermediate (B1) command of at least one other official language of the EU, according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.

You engage collaboratively with others. You pursue team goals and can draw on the strengths of a diverse team to get the best results. You support the efforts of team members to develop their abilities and are able to build up high-performing teams. You facilitate change and can articulate strategic priorities and scenarios for your team.

You are motivated by the challenges of this position and the opportunity to contribute to the ECB’s work in the area of climate change.

Further information

The formal title for this position will be Senior Adviser. For additional information on this specific vacancy, you can speak to Roland Straub, Principal Counsellor to the President, on +49 69 1344 8926 between 11:30 and 12:30 on Wednesday, 24 February.

Application and selection process

The recruitment process for this position may include a pre-recorded video interview in the pre-selection phase and – if you are invited to participate in the subsequent selection phase – a presentation and interview. For further information on how to join us, read more