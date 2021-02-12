Head of the Climate Change Centre, European Central Bank – Frankfurt

General Information
Type of contract Fixed-term contract which may be converted into a permanent contract after five years subject to individual performance and organisational needs
Who can apply? EU nationals
Salary J (1) (minimum monthly net salary €8,078 and benefits, see further information section)
Role specialisation Leadership
Working time Full time
Place of work Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Closing date 09.03.2021
Your team
Your role
- design, implement and continuously enhance/develop the ECB’s strategy on climate-related activities in accordance with the guidance received from the President and the Executive Board;
- build, develop and lead a team that brings together expertise, strives for collaboration and facilitates the overview of climate-related work across the ECB by practising and promoting the ECB’s shared values; Encouraging leadership behaviour through coaching and training; Ensuring your staff are growing and continuously improving their skills and personal competencies;
- promote and embrace innovation, modern technologies and tools for climate-related activities;
- develop strong business relationships across the organisation and steer the climate change work across ECB business areas in order to implement the climate strategy and achieve the agreed priorities;
- establish and supervise related strategic goals/medium-term plans/work programmes with all stakeholders involved to ensure timely and consistent implementation of the ECB’s climate strategy;
- set clear objectives that allow for efficient budget use by prioritising projects as appropriate;
- design, implement and continuously enhance ECB communications on climate-related activities under the aegis of the Directorate General Communications;
- support the Representatives of the ECB’s strategy on climate-related activities within the Eurosystem, external fora and institutions and collaborate with stakeholders on enhancing climate related activities;
- support the work of the Network for Greening the Financial System by representing the ECB, coordinating inputs and sharing outcomes;
Qualifications, experience and skills
- a master’s degree or equivalent in political science, natural science, economics, law or another relevant field (click here for details on degree equivalences);
- at least five years’ of experience in leading and motivating teams from diverse, preferably multinational, backgrounds to high levels of performance and engagement;
- strong communication skills;
- extensive experience of dealing with sustainable finance related matters;
- an exposure of the implications of climate change for central banks;
- an ability to develop and elaborate on sustainable finance policies and principles from the perspective of different stakeholders;
- an ability to steer, coordinate and prepare policy meetings with internal and external stakeholders;
- an advanced (C1) command of English and an intermediate (B1) command of at least one other official language of the EU, according to the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages.