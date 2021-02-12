Data Architect, WCI Inc. – Sacramento/Quebec City

Western Climate Initiative, Inc. (WCI, Inc.) provides cost-effective technical and administrative solutions to support the development and implementation of our Participating Jurisdictions’ greenhouse gas emissions trading programs. Emissions trading is an approach to tackle climate change as it incentivizes innovative technology and economic growth while improving quality of life and promoting investments in clean, affordable energy. Through major technology investments, we enable the Participating Jurisdictions to build, use and maintain secure, reliable, and flexible IT systems.

WCI, Inc. is seeking a qualified Data Architect to provide leadership on all things data and database in a modern, scalable, serverless application. The role shall work with a great deal of independence to recommend data management strategies, high performance solutions, best practices, data analytics and much more to increase value of data to the business stakeholders.

Job Responsibilities

Understand the business requirements so they can be translated into an extensible, secure, and high-performance data architecture.

Define vision, strategy, and principles for data management.

Recommend and implement best practices for data security, data backup, disaster recovery, high availability, high performance, and archiving.

Create and implement a data migration plan to move existing datasets to the cloud.

Work with the solution architect and the business stakeholders to produce data artifacts including object models, data models, data views, data flow diagrams, non-functional data attributes, etc.

Recognize areas of improvement in the development/deployment lifecycle and recommend action plans.

Structure data and databases implemented in the latest “serverless” architectures and cloud solutions.

Design data solutions for applications with extremely high peak TPS and volumes.

Identify opportunities and recommend approaches that will increase the business value of data.

Suggest approaches for data analytics.

Design data architecture work practices to support data quality standards and guidelines.

Work directly with vendors to assure WCI, Inc. data standards and guidelines are implemented properly.

Required Skills & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, computer engineering or related field.

5+ years as a Technical Architect, Data Lead, or closely related.

5+ years as a Data Warehouse Architect, delivering solutions for data movement, data obfuscation (data masking), record retention (Deletion and Archival), data infrastructure/security, operational data stores (ODS), enterprise data warehouses, data lakes and reporting/analytics.

8+ years as a SQL language expert with the ability to tune queries and maximize database performance.

Minimum of 8 years of experience architecting and delivering data architecture solutions across multiple knowledge domains such as object design, data model, application technology, application security.

Ability to establish, document and communicate Data Modeling Standards, Policies, Guidelines, and Governance.

Strong, hands-on experience delivering scalable data solutions in the cloud – especially AWS (S3, Aurora, RedShift, RDS, etc.) or Microsoft Azure.

Master data management experience (MDM).

Experience in traditional and emerging database systems/technologies.

Experience in agile/SCRUM, DevSecOps, TDD, CI/CD, and delivery automation.

Excellent organizational and time-management skills.

Excellent communication/presentation skills with non-technical audiences.

Proficiency with office software, including MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, MS Project, Visio, and SharePoint.

Desired Qualifications

AWS certification.

DBA Experience.

Experience working with governmental agencies.

Experience in data processing framework such as Spark and MapReduce and data streaming such as Kafka.

Travel

At the direction of the Chief Technology Officer, the Architect may need to travel for specific and well-defined business purposes.

About This Position

This is a full-time salary position that may be located in Sacramento, California (Head office) or Quebec City, Quebec (Satellite office).

