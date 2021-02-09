EMEA > Romanian utility Oltenia launches first tender to buy EUAs for 2020 compliance

Romanian utility Oltenia launches first tender to buy EUAs for 2020 compliance

Published 20:36 on February 9, 2021  /  Last updated at 20:45 on February 9, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Romania’s second-largest utility CE Oltenia will begin to buy Phase 3 EUAs for 2020 compliance in spot tenders starting on Wednesday, despite a probe into the company’s restructuring plans launched by the European Commission last week.

