EU Midday Market Briefing
Published 13:59 on February 9, 2021 / Last updated at 14:53 on February 9, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs slipped back below €38 on Tuesday as energy prices gave back some of the previous session’s gains, even as freezing temperatures continued to bite.
EUAs slipped back below €38 on Tuesday as energy prices gave back some of the previous session’s gains, even as freezing temperatures continued to bite.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.