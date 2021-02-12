Global Lead, Carbon Finance, Conservation International – Location Flexible

Conservation International is an industry leader in developing, communicating, and financing natural climate solutions (NCS) to better protect, manage and restore carbon-rich ecosystems, particularly with private sector partners. Together with the SVP of Conservation Finance, the Global Lead, Carbon Finance will be responsible for building on our existing programs and manage the exponential growth expected over the coming years.

The Global Lead is responsible for leading a team of carbon finance professionals and working across CI to source and finance a portfolio of high-quality natural climate solutions projects, creating industry leading partnerships with the private sector and connecting with field programs to ensure delivery of ambitious climate and conservation targets.

To be successful, the Global Lead needs extensive knowledge and experience on climate change and environmental markets, as well as demonstrated experience in development of conservation finance and carbon deals, especially NCS (REDD+, blue carbon, restoration etc). The position is expected to source and develop industry leading NCS financing deals and manage a growing team to execute this vision. They must be able to articulate an actionable plan for rapidly scaling up our sales and marketing activities and comfortable sharing and driving that vision with Conservation InternationaI staff, leadership, and board, in high level forums, with external companies and partners, and with the implementing programs to drive ongoing buy-in, resourcing, and execution. The role will require a breadth of skills across a variety of topics including business management, project management, finance, science, policy, markets and technology.

The Global Lead will lead one of the core verticals of the Conservation Finance Division, and is expected to work closely with the Center for Natural Climate Solutions and relevant Conservation International divisions (in USA and Europe, and in field programs across the tropics). They report directly to the SVP for Conservation Finance.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Build and lead a global team to finance Natural Climate Solutions (NCS) and/or carbon-crediting projects eligible under voluntary and compliance carbon schemes, including:

Develop new distribution channels – both retail and B2B- for high quality (environmental and social) emission reductions and strategic partnerships meant to rapidly increase the pace of investment in Natural Climate Solutions.

Connect with other corporate-facing divisions of CI to develop and maintain high-impact sustainability-focused partnerships and marketing campaigns.

Manage and build a team of corporate account leads focused on driving corporate climate action and incorporate NCS investment in Paris-aligned climate targets.

Assist and/or lead on the development of strategies to ensure that CI continues to be the preferred partner for high quality NCS investments.

Support a global team to originate, structure, and finance new emission reduction and/or carbon-crediting projects eligible under voluntary and compliance carbon schemes, including:

Together with the SVP, Carbon Fund Technical Director, and Field Programs, develop CI “flagship” carbon projects in the region that incorporate all aspects of high-quality NCS projects including deep local and indigenous community engagement and partnership, protection of all key ecological attributes, engagement of governments and other stakeholders, and implementation of robust monitoring and verification approaches.

Build high-quality project pipeline with key external partners including NGOs, governments, local communities and private developers; identify and engage a network of project developers, implementation partners and local and international NGOs; ensure high-quality NCS project pipeline with partners and facilitate monitoring and verification, high-quality technical standards and appropriate community and other safeguards.

Design and implement sub-national and/or jurisdictional carbon financing facilities in partnership with governments, NGOs, financial institutions, and other strategic partners that provide governance and financial instruments to drive NBS in key geographies.

Fundraising and External Engagement

Contribute to CI’s Climate fundraising efforts to support the full implementation of the Climate strategy; communicate with strategic private sector partners and link NCS projects with external partners.

Support development of major public (Global Environmental Facility, Green Climate Fund) fundraising proposals, including the Green Climate Fund work program, and advise on public funding programs with substantial NCS project components.

Provide strategic thought leadership, including engagement at international forums, engagement with governments, and be an external spokesperson for CI on all things carbon and carbon markets.

WORKING CONDITIONS

This position is open to applicants worldwide, including CI offices in the US, Colombia, Belgium, Kenya, Brazil and Singapore.

Travel time up to 30%, when safe and possible.

QUALIFICATIONS

Minimum of ten years related experience and Bachelor’s degree; or equivalent combination of advanced degrees and experience.

Strong experience with climate-related issues, business development and fundraising, including experience with carbon transactions (origination and implementation) and track record of success in securing corporate climate partnerships

Evidence of a focus on collaboration and strong network of individuals and institutions in restoration and climate, including experience convening a broad range of individuals

Demonstrated carbon finance knowledge and experience, including voluntary markets, and use of high quality standards such as Verra, Climate Community & Biodiversity Standards, and/or the Gold Standard

Ability to effectively work in an inclusive team across the full diversity of CI’s global organization

Demonstrated track record of working effectively with multicultural, multidisciplinary teams to produce concrete results, including strong capacity to navigate diversity, equity, and inclusion challenges and opportunities

Excellent oral and written skills in English. Proficiency in a second language, such as French, Spanish, Mandarin, or Bahasa Indonesia preferred.

TO APPLY: https://chu.tbe.taleo.net/chu04/ats/careers/v2/viewRequisition?org=CONSERVATION&cws=39&rid=1413

OR VISIT OUR CAREERS PAGE HERE: https://www.conservation.org/about/conservation-international-jobs

Conservation International is an Equal Opportunity Employer for Minorities/Women/Vets/Disabled