Indonesian projects take the spoils as SE Asian offset market grows -report
Published 09:44 on February 9, 2021 / Last updated at 09:51 on February 9, 2021 / Asia Pacific, International, Other APAC, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments
The cumulative value of Southeast Asia-generated carbon credits surpassed $100 million last year, according to a report released this week, with projects in Indonesia securing around four-fifths of the total for their avoided deforestation efforts.
