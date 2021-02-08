Director of Technological GHG Innovations, Verra – Washington DC/Remote

Job Title: Director, Technological GHG Innovations

Location: Flexible: Washington, DC or remote (working with significant overlap with US business hours)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Chief Innovation Officer

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving livelihoods, and protecting natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding for sustaining and scaling up projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

— the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume. Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

— a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities. Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities, and conserve biodiversity.

— to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities, and conserve biodiversity. Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra is creating the new role of Director, Technological GHG Innovations, to lead the development and implementation of Verra’s strategy around Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) and other technological GHG innovation opportunities.

A day with Verra’s Innovation Team might include:

Engaging Carbon Capture & Storage (CCS) and Carbon Capture & Utilization (CCU) market players to assess how VCS carbon crediting could scale-up the development of CCS/CCU projects around the world.

Assessing the state of emerging CCUS activities (including Direct Air Capture with Carbon Storage (DACCS), Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS), and mineralization) and how these might best be incentivized through the VCS and, potentially, other Verra standards.

Working with project developers and technical experts to develop new VCS methodologies and supporting tools for crediting CCS/CCU projects.

Gathering input from Verra’s CCUS Advisory Group, credit buyers, and other stakeholders on key conceptual issues, such as how to best assess project additionality and address potential reversal risks for geologically stored CO 2 .

. Speaking with policymakers and regulators to assess the potential for Verra standards to support government emission reduction/removal policies and objectives.

Providing input to the VCS Program Team on key issues that should be considered when assessing the quality of CCS/CCU methodologies, such as CO 2 utilization in concrete or other products/materials.

utilization in concrete or other products/materials. Engaging with responsibly sourced natural gas actors and thought leaders to assess the potential for Verra standards, including VCS and/or new frameworks, to catalyze investment in this space.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading:

Developing and directing Verra’s innovation strategy around CCS, CCU, responsibly sourced (low-methane) natural gas production, refrigerants, and other technological GHG opportunities.

Engaging industry players, including project developers, technology providers, investors, and credit buyers, to assess market needs and opportunities.

Collaborating with market actors to develop new VCS methodologies, tools, and other standards elements to credit GHG reductions and removals from CCS/CCU and other technological innovations.

Assessing existing and emerging CCS/CCU and low-methane related policies and government incentives, and determining how these may relate to existing and future potential VCS methodologies and carbon credits.

Establishing and managing a new CCUS Advisory Group, comprising a diversity of stakeholders, including from industry, civil society, and government, to guide and support Verra’s strategy development and implementation.

Working with Verra’s Program team to update current VCS requirements and programmatic elements (e.g., non-permanence approach) to support CCUS and other industrial GHG innovations.

Collaborate with industry players, associations (e.g., Oil & Gas Climate Initiative, WBCSD), technical experts, research institutions, and NGOs to develop new CCUS, low-methane, and other industrial VCS methodologies to unlock new investment and project activity.

Assessing the potential for other Verra standards, such as SD VISta, which could be added to CCS/CCU projects using VCS, to quantify the beyond-carbon benefits valued in the marketplace.

Represent Verra at relevant industry conferences, workshops, and events.

You bring with you:

A degree, preferably master’s, in engineering, environmental science, sustainable energy development, or related field.

A decade of relevant professional experience, with at least five years of experience in the CCUS and/or sustainably sourced natural gas space, ideally working with carbon standards and/or related regulations.

Experience working with project developers, investors, and other players from the petrochemical and industrial sectors to advance CCS, CCU, and/or other technological GHG innovations.

Track record of successfully formulating and executing complex strategies. An ability to think creatively and in a solution-oriented manner is essential.

An existing network of key organizations and individuals working in the CCS/CCU space, including petrochemical and industrial companies.

Experience overseeing technical teams and supporting strategic partnerships, demonstrating success in leading collaborative teams to produce significant outcomes.

Outstanding interpersonal skills; capable of maintaining a professional approach and demeanor in high-pressure situations, and able to provide support and guidance to other Verra team members.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential. Fluency in other languages would be an advantage.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by:

Supporting the creation of new GHG methodologies and related tools to help scale-up current investment in CCS, CCU, and other technological innovations by one to two orders of magnitude.

Developing creative yet workable approaches to addressing key technological and implementation challenges associated with the carbon accounting and crediting of CCS/CCU projects.

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact activities that tackle some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Leading, developing, and implementing the strategy to ensure VCS CCS/CCU and other technological methodologies are robust, respond to market needs, and provide workable solutions that drive climate action and sustainable development.

Expanding your network of professionals working on climate change and sustainable development (SD), including government officials, private-sector actors, NGOs, and others.

Learn from a diverse group of climate and SD thought leaders and other talented professionals at Verra.

You will know you are successful, if:

VCS methodologies for CCS/CCU and other technological innovations are recognized as providing the highest level of rigor, integrity, and workability, and are playing a key role in dramatically scaling up investment in related projects.

Verra continues to be the leading standards organization in the voluntary carbon market, with technological innovations playing an increasing role in its portfolio.

Verra is recognized as the most innovative and impactful standards setter for CCUS and other technological projects worldwide.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding Verra’s management of its CCS/CCU programs.

You will join a team:

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, project developers, consultants, policymakers, researchers, auditors, and more.

Committed to driving finance at scale to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development through high-quality standards and programs.

That embodies Verra’s values, which include Teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, Verra pays employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $97,000 – $111,000, depending on experience.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

How to Apply

Apply here – please send us the following:

Cover letter (not to exceed one page)

Resume/CV (not to exceed two pages)

*Please add app.bamboohr.com to your contact list to ensure you receive emails from us*

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.