Director of Policy & Government Relations, Clean Prosperity – Ottawa

Position: Director of Policy & Government Relations

Organization: Clean Prosperity

Location: Ottawa, Ontario

Type: full-time

Overview

This is an opportunity to work at the heart of one of the greatest challenges, and opportunities, facing not only Canada but the world – addressing climate change. As Director of Policy & Government Relations, you will be the primary point person in our organization advocating for smart and ambitious climate policy, with a focus on carbon pricing.

At Clean Prosperity, we believe in finding policy solutions that protect the environment and grow our economy. We currently work exclusively on climate change policy with a focus on carbon pricing. Ask almost any expert and they will tell you that revenue-neutral carbon pricing is the lowest-cost, most effective way to reduce our carbon emissions. It also helps spur clean tech innovation. And it’s affordable for families when the money is used to compensate them. That’s among the reasons that we, at Clean Prosperity, advocate for carbon pricing to be at the core of our national climate efforts.

Of course, carbon pricing needs to be complemented by other climate policies. We advocate for policies that will create a robust carbon dioxide removal and storage market. We also support a range of targeted investments and regulations that ensure we can get to net-zero emissions by 2050. A full set of our policy recommendations can be found here.

We are passionate about what we do and are looking for a smart, energetic person to lead our government relations work. This should be a dream job for the right person. Is that you?

The Role:

The Director of Policy & GR oversees government relations, contributes to policy development and helps manage relationships with external stakeholders. As Director, you will need to be/become an expert on climate change policy, especially the inner workings of carbon pricing. You’ll be the key contact with government staff, and other stakeholder organizations.

Your main objective will be to encourage Canadian governments – with a particular focus on federal policy but including some provincial work as well – to adopt more ambitious cost-effective climate policy, with carbon pricing playing a leading role.

Key Responsibilities:

Below is a list of key responsibilities currently envisioned for this role. We are a fast-paced organization with evolving priorities so these responsibilities may change. Over time, we expect the Director to take ownership over setting their own priorities:

Government Relations (~80% of time) including:

Working with our Executive Director, develop an overall government relations strategy

Hold regular conversations (many per week) with relevant government officials – including elected leaders, political staff and departmental staff

Draft formal communications to government including submitting feedback on government discussion papers

Represent Clean Prosperity at government briefings, hearings and related events

Track political happenings to ensure our advocacy strategy has maximum impact

Undertake similar activities to the above with relevant staff from political parties

Note: Most advocacy will be federal but we also engage Provincial governments. We spend significant time engaging with policymakers across the political spectrum, and spend a disproportionate amount of our time with those who initially disagree with us.

Policy Development (10% of time) including:

In partnership with our Executive Director and the rest of our team, develop Clean Prosperity’s policy positions on new or emerging topics (e.g. policies to stimulate a carbon management industry, the new federal greenhouse gas offset system, a potential future border carbon adjustment, etc.)

Conduct desk research, as needed, to support our mission and organizational objectives. This will include surveying existing literature and may include commissioning primary research from academics or consultants.

Draft briefing notes and other policy related assets to support our advocacy work

Stakeholder relations (10%) including

Identify and engage other stakeholders who will be influential on topics related to our policy agenda such as industry associations, nonprofits, and community organizations

Attend / present at relevant events such as conferences, forums and conventions

Support our communications efforts by building relationships with members of the Ottawa-based media

Skills/Experience Needed

As a starting point, you must love working with people and enjoy the challenge of getting attention from very busy people. Every day, you will be calling, emailing and holding multiple meetings with external stakeholders. If this isn’t something you enjoy, this role is not for you.

All candidates must be/have:

Significant experience in either a policy role within government and/or conducting government relations, preferably at the federal level.

Outstanding people skills – you must be able to build relationships quickly, work with people across the political spectrum, and find common ground with those who disagree with you. It is particularly important that you are able to credible arguments to elected officials who may be uncertain about the need for more stringent climate policy.

Highly effective communicators who can make compelling presentations to small and large groups, even when the topic is fairly technical

Bilingualism strongly preferred

Baseline understanding of climate policy, at minimum, and a belief in carbon pricing as a key solution to the climate change challenge

Basic comfort in reviewing reports produced by economists (since they conduct a lot of cost effectiveness analysis on climate policy)

Ability to work independently and effectively – you’ll be the sole CP person based in Ottawa (though our ED will likely travel to Ottawa monthly), and will need to be a self-starter who knows how to get things done and how to adapt in a fast-paced and quickly changing environment

Willingness to travel as much as once per month (post-COVID), mostly to Toronto.

The Team

We are a small (but mighty!) organization that includes our Executive Director, our VP of Marketing, our Communications Manager, and our Operations Manager.

You will report to the Executive Director but will work closely with all members of our team.

Location and Hours

We have a remote work environment, triggered by COVID but something we intend to keep after the pandemic. That said, this role is Ottawa-based given that much of your government and stakeholder relations will be at the federal level. We will arrange for you to have a workspace at a co-working facility or you can work remotely from home if that is your preference.

We typically work the standard workday (9 am – 5 pm) but are much more concerned about results and getting things done effectively than when you’re working. Note that due to the nature of your role, there may be a need to work during non-work hours at times, but you will have the flexibility to compensate by taking time off during the workday.

Compensation

We’re seeking a star candidate and we intend to pay a competitive salary. In addition to your salary, you will also be entitled to benefits. Just as importantly, you’ll be working on something you truly believe in with other passionate people.

How to apply

If interested, please send an email to careers@cleanprosperity.ca with the title “Application for Director of Policy & Government Relations” that includes:

Your resume A cover letter explaining why you want to work with us, and why you’d be a good fit, using specific examples.

Please indicate you saw this posting at Carbon Pulse.

We are hoping to have the successful applicant in place as early as mid-March and ideally no later than April 1st.