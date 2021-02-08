Senior Policy Analyst, ERCST – Brussels

ERCST is seeking a (senior) policy analyst to join its team in Brussels to work on EU and international climate policy, starting as soon as possible.

Responsibilities

Carry out research activities for ERCST’s main areas of work , such as the European Green Deal, the EU 2030 framework for climate and energy policies, the EU ETS, Border Carbon Adjustments, Sustainable Finance, and the Paris Agreement and its implementation;

Lead on the successful delivery of projects and grants related to EU and international climate policy;

Skills and Requirements

At least 3 years , and potentially more, relevant professional experience;

, and potentially more, relevant professional experience; A degree in (environmental) economics , or related discipline;

, or related discipline; A good understanding of the EU policymaking process;

Experience in an international environment and multi-stakeholder process;

Native-level written and spoken English – proficiency in other languages will be considered an advantage;

Be well-organized and able to pay attention to detail;

Ability to work in a demanding environment, take initiative and solve problems while under pressure;

Ability to internalize substantial amounts of (new) materials and think laterally.

Be authorized to work and live in Belgium.

Start date: interviews start as applications are received. Work will start as soon as possible after a suitable candidate is found.

Duration: One year contract, with the aim of extending beyond this period.

Compensation: Competitive, depending on the level of experience and background of the candidate.

Workplace: ERCST offices, Brussels.

If you are interested, please send your CV, a 1 page cover letter and a writing sample (max 5 pages) to the attention of Andrei Marcu to ercst@ercst.org. Please write “(Senior) Policy Analyst February 2021 – first name last name” in the subject line.

The deadline for applications is Sunday 14 February.