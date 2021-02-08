Exchange ICE to relocate EU carbon trading to Netherlands over Brexit limitations
Published 12:00 on February 8, 2021 / Last updated at 12:09 on February 8, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
Exchange operator ICE will relocate its EU carbon allowance trading from its London-based hub to the Netherlands in Q2 of this year due to Brexit-related limitations, it announced Monday.
