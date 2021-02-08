Land Restoration Project Coordinator, Carbon Neutral – Perth

Carbon Neutral is a leading mission-driven carbon reduction consultancy. As a long standing and respected carbon solutions consultancy and offsets provider, we support organisations in the low carbon economy.

Carbon Neutral works primarily in the voluntary carbon credit market, and supports organisations to measure, reduce and offset their greenhouse gas emissions. We work closely with organisations to ensure our services fit seamlessly with their corporate social responsibility and climate change solutions. Our services include carbon footprint and energy reduction strategies, carbon credit project development and retailing and revegetation programs.

Carbon Neutral is also a leading biodiverse reforestation ‘carbon sink’ developer. We’re a global leader in successful biodiverse planting in <300mm pa rainfall and to date have planted 30+ million mixed native species in the award-winning Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Corridor.

We have a fantastic opportunity for an experienced landcare coordinator / environmental scientist to join a leading environmental organisation to grow and support its expanding project portfolio in Australia.

Position Summary

We are seeking a specialist to join the team to further develop and support land based carbon projects. With a minimum of 5 years experience, the primary purpose is to assist in managing the existing and new project portfolio of large-scale revegetation carbon projects through biodiverse environmental plantings, to achieve combined outcomes of carbon sequestration and ecological co-benefits.

The role requires close liaison with the business leadership team and our revegetation/regeneration consultants and contractors.

The ideal candidate must be passionate about climate change solutions and the environment, particularly regarding carbon credit markets as well as the role that reforestation plays as a natural climate solution.

Carbon Neutral’s office is within a 3 minute walk to the train station and Cottesloe village.

Main Tasks and Responsibilities

• Work across Carbon Neutral’s ‘Yarra Yarra Biodiversity Corridor’ program, and new revegetation project areas in WA and interstate.

• Put in place processes, procedures and a GIS-based management system that embeds the carbon and tree planting inventory and production information from pre-establishment through to company and external product (carbon, biodiversity, conservation) registers.

• Coordinate revegetation projects in accordance with directions from the CEO and Board.

• Manage the engagement of contractors, including collection and storage of native seed; site assessment; revegetation operations (direct seeding and seedlings); health and survival monitoring; vermin and weed control.

• Assist with project feasibility assessments (carbon yield, habitat conservation and cost of production).

• Prepare property fire management plans, including Shire development application approvals, and oversee fire management prevention practices across the land portfolio.

• Coordinate the project registration and certification process on new plantings under Gold Standard and ERF (ACCUs) or other certifications.

• Project reporting and monitoring; coordinate third party auditing for carbon, biodiversity and other co-benefit objectives.

• Liaise with relevant regional Landcare, NRM, conservation, indigenous and farming groups as required to meet the company’s objectives.

• Assist to identify and source prospective revegetation/carbon sites and negotiate contracts with prospective third-party landowners.

• Explore opportunities to implement continuous improvement and be flexible to meet the overall objectives of the company.

Essential Selection Criteria

• Appropriate degree qualifications in Ecology, Environmental Science or equivalent, with expertise in Australian native flora and soil structures seen as advantageous.

• At least 5 years consultancy or direct industry experience in biodiverse revegetation / reforestation or environmental restoration.

• Expertise in delivering field-based technical management plans and monitoring reports to be presented to the Board and other key external stakeholders.

• Sound working knowledge of GIS software or equivalent.

• Ability to undertake carbon sequestration measurements and analysis, including field-based biomass measurement techniques and analysis.

• A sound understanding of carbon farming and FullCAM and other land management / ecology monitoring tools.

• Ability to coordinating research for rehabilitation and revegetation, including field trials.

• Expert in Excel or equivalent to accompany your analyses and modelling abilities.

• Strong organisational skills and meticulous attention to detail.

• Ability to apply and disseminate technical and scientific knowledge in a practical, commercial manner.

• A passionate and proactive approach to work.

• A willingness to assist and support others as required and get on with team members.

• Valid drivers licence

Benefits

Opportunity to get involved with a leading carbon business in the growing carbon farming and land conservation sector.

To work in an expanding company, with real opportunities for you to grow in a profit-for-purpose business helping to address two of the key defining issues of our time; the climate crisis and biodiversity loss.

Offering a culture that welcomes new ideas, and values process improvement and automation initiatives.

A competitive remuneration package negotiable according to skills and experience.

How to Apply

Please include the following two attachments: a resume and cover letter/statement:

• Outlining your suitability (including examples), and

• Why this role appeals to you and your interest in eco-system restoration.

APPLY FROM HERE

Applications close Friday 19 February 2021.