Environmental and Carbon Markets Broker, TFS – Melbourne

The TFS Green team is Australia’s leading environmental markets broker group operating as part of Tradition, the interdealer broking arm of Compagnie Financière Tradition, a financial services firm providing interdealer broking services in commodity and financial markets across the globe.

This full time role will focus on business development deliverables advancing our services in Australia’s renewable energy, energy efficiency, and carbon markets. Working as an Environmental Markets Broker on the TFS Green desk will involve a collaborative undertaking with current and future desk employees in the brokering of environmental certificate market transactions in accordance with the Australian Financial Market Association (AFMA) Environmental Market Conventions

This is an exciting opportunity into the Renewable Energy and Environmental Markets space.

The Successful applicant will require:

• Bachelor degree (minimum) in finance, economics or related field

• At least 2 years brokerage experience

• Provide brokerage services and transactional brokerage services in the environmental markets.

• Develop skills, knowledge and craft as a phone broker in the relevant environmental markets.

• Work collaboratively and efficiently with other members of the desk to ensure information is accurately communicated in timely fashion.

• Generate ideas, opportunities and activity with the intention of increasing and creating revenue, this is undertaken and developed on a daily basis.

• Maintain and develop long term relationships with a variety of existing and potentially new customers.

• Assist with brokerage development opportunities.

• Enter and disseminate deal confirmations and generate relevant daily brokerage reports.

• Produce analysis of Australian environmental market regulations

• Match buyers and sellers of environmental investment products and credits

• Arrange for forward sales which provide revenues that can be used to finance projects

• Facilitate hedge strategy execution

• Clear transactions to minimize performance and delivery risk

• Provide environmental credit market analysis

• Screen projects and conduct feasibility assessments

• Develop project documentation

• Coordinate and manage credit approval processes

• Assist in corporate sustainability strategy development

Base Salary: $80,000 (exclusive of superannuation)

Ad Start Date: 03.02.2021

Ad End Date: 02.03.2021

