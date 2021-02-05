EU Market: EUAs extend record high, notch huge 16% weekly gain
Published 21:34 on February 5, 2021 / Last updated at 21:34 on February 5, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EUAs extended their record high above €38 for the third straight day on Friday, holding on to most of this week's gains as the market comfortably absorbed the first full week of 2021 allowance auctions.
EUAs extended their record high above €38 for the third straight day on Friday, holding on to most of this week’s gains as the market comfortably absorbed the first full week of 2021 allowance auctions.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.