US farmers’ cooperative targets up to $20/tonne for soil-based carbon offsets

Published 21:26 on February 5, 2021 / Last updated at 21:26 on February 5, 2021 / Americas, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A subsidiary of US agriculture cooperative Land O’Lakes launched its voluntary carbon credit programme on Thursday that will pay farmers up to $20/tonne for CO2 sequestration, as soil-based offset initiatives continue to earmark payments on the high end of current global voluntary emissions reduction (VER) values.