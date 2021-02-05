KAU oversupply to balloon as Korean emissions plummet, analysts say
Published 07:40 on February 5, 2021 / Last updated at 07:40 on February 5, 2021 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
The oversupply of allowances in South Korea’s emissions trading scheme for 2020 could be up to 75% higher than previously expected as emissions are plummeting, potentially pushing the KAU price to near all-time lows in the 6-year old market, analysts said Friday.
The oversupply of allowances in South Korea’s emissions trading scheme for 2020 could be up to 75% higher than previously expected as emissions are plummeting, potentially pushing the KAU price to near all-time lows in the 6-year old market, analysts said Friday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.