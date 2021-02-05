KAU oversupply to balloon as Korean emissions plummet, analysts say

The oversupply of allowances in South Korea’s emissions trading scheme for 2020 could be up to 75% higher than previously expected as emissions are plummeting, potentially pushing the KAU price to near all-time lows in the 6-year old market, analysts said Friday.