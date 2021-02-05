Asia Pacific > KAU oversupply to balloon as Korean emissions plummet, analysts say

KAU oversupply to balloon as Korean emissions plummet, analysts say

Published 07:40 on February 5, 2021  /  Last updated at 07:40 on February 5, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, South Korea  /  No Comments

The oversupply of allowances in South Korea’s emissions trading scheme for 2020 could be up to 75% higher than previously expected as emissions are plummeting, potentially pushing the KAU price to near all-time lows in the 6-year old market, analysts said Friday.

The oversupply of allowances in South Korea’s emissions trading scheme for 2020 could be up to 75% higher than previously expected as emissions are plummeting, potentially pushing the KAU price to near all-time lows in the 6-year old market, analysts said Friday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software