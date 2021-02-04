RWE makes compensation claim for Netherlands coal phaseout
Published 18:56 on February 4, 2021 / Last updated at 19:41 on February 4, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Utility RWE has filed an arbitration claim against the Netherlands, seeking compensation for the effects of the country’s coal phaseout law.
Utility RWE has filed an arbitration claim against the Netherlands, seeking compensation for the effects of the country’s coal phaseout law.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.