AU Market: ACCU prices rise as Qantas leads bump in voluntary cancellations

Published 06:09 on February 4, 2021  /  Last updated at 06:09 on February 4, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) rose past A$17/t this week, with a slight shift in messaging on climate change by Prime Minister Scott Morrison sparking greater voluntary interest, according to analysts, as depicted by a bump in voluntary cancellations driven by Qantas Airways.

