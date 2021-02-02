Carbon Market Analyst, ClearBlue Markets – Toronto (Temporarily Remote)

ClearBlue Markets is a leading carbon specialist company whose team has pioneered the carbon markets since 2000. Voted Best Advisory/Consultancy in Carbon Markets for 4 years in a row in various markets globally, ClearBlue Markets provides leading market analysis and consultancy services in the rapidly growing carbon market industry.

The ClearBlue team has unmatched practical experience in all aspects of environmental markets, ranging from policy through to compliance management, trading and offset development. ClearBlue is headquartered in Toronto with an office in Amsterdam https://www.clearbluemarkets.com

ClearBlue is looking for a Carbon Market Analyst to join our dynamic team. This position is available immediately in our Toronto office and is a critical business-aligned role within ClearBlue (This job will be performed remotely temporarily due to COVID-19). The Carbon Market Analyst will support ClearBlue’s large range of clients to optimize their position in carbon markets.

The job will offer the opportunity to work with companies across a wide range of industries on emission reduction strategies and the economic value this brings to them under different carbon pricing regimes. The Carbon Market Analyst will gain exposure to emerging clean technologies and their practical applications. The role involves a combination of technical, financial, and regulatory skills with strong communication and analytical competencies. The Carbon Market Analyst will be part of the team conducting risk analysis, greenhouse gas (GHG) emission calculations and forecasting, and carbon pricing costs, which will support the development of reports, memos, presentations, and compliance strategies. Additionally, the Carbon Market Analyst will work with an international team across varying fields of expertise.

Main Responsibilities:

Understanding existing and new carbon pricing policies and how our clients are impacted by those schemes and identifying market opportunities;

Conduct detailed calculations on fuel consumption, GHG emissions, and cost forecasting

Assist with the preparation of reports and projects:

Support with the development of updates, memo, presentations and strategies for carbon position assessments and compliance management;

Working with clients to better understand the technological options they have to reduce emissions and the economic value this has under existing and new regulations;

Responding to client requests for research, policy analysis, and strategic insights.

Travel to client sites for meetings when necessary

To be Successful in this Role you will have:

Master’s level education in engineering, environmental management, or economics, and/or 1-3 years of related work experience;

High proficiency in Microsoft Excel

Excellent quantitative skills;

The ability to explain difficult concepts in simple terms;

An affinity for carbon markets;

Ability to work independently and proactively;

Ambitious and team player;

Strong interpersonal and excellent verbal and written communication skills in English;

Job Types: Full-time, Permanent

Application: Please submit a cover letter and resume to Adi Dunkelman at adunkelman@clearbluemarkets.com