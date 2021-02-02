Attorney, Finite Carbon – Philadelphia/Washington DC

About Finite Carbon

Fueled by a fundamental belief that forests are critical to mitigating climate change, Finite Carbon incentivizes the protection, restoration, and sustainable management of forests by connecting landowners to the global carbon market.

With a focus on scale, we have delivered more than $500 million to landowners who have made long-term commitments to sustainable forest management on more than 3 million acres since 2009. We aim to deliver a further $1 billion to landowners by 2030. Our recently announced web-based platform, CORE Carbon, leverages satellite data and machine learning to democratize the carbon market and empower small landowners, non-profits, and communities across the globe to receive payments for implementing forest practices that store carbon.

In November 2020, Finite Carbon became a BP Launchpad portfolio company, which gives us access to significant resources to support our ambitious growth plans.

About the Role

Finite Carbon is growing rapidly and seeking to build an agile and motivated workforce and a culture that celebrates innovation. As part of our growth, Finite is expanding its legal team to include an attorney who will have a chance to partner with sales, finance, and the CORE Carbon platform digital teams, build processes and policies, and help shape the company’s legal function.

The attorney will report directly to the Senior Vice President of Legal and Operations.

What you’ll do

Advise on a broad range of commercial matters and support our sales teams on deal structure and contract negotiations

Review, draft, negotiate and manage a wide range of technology and commercial contracts including NDAs, vendor contracts, license agreements, and consultant and landowner agreements

Implement a scalable contracting framework and standards for the CORE Carbon digital platform

Assist the SVP of Legal and Operations in identifying and advising the team on legal issues and risks and offer creative risk mitigation solutions

Provide support to the SVP of Legal and Operations on corporate and general legal matters as needed

What you’ll bring

Juris Doctor from an accredited law school and active Bar membership

Strong post-JD experience drafting and negotiating commercial contracts. Experience with technology contracts a plus

Strong legal, analytical, administrative, and written and oral communication skills

Ability to work independently, assess priorities, take initiative, handle multiple assignments, and meet deadlines

An agile mindset and the ability to adapt to change in a dynamic environment

Excellent interpersonal skills and a collaborative and positive attitude towards problem solving

An understanding of the commitment and hard work involved in working at a successful, fast growing company with ambitious growth plans

A passion for climate change solutions and the transition to renewable energy

Compensation and Benefits:

Salary is commensurate with experience and responsibilities. Position includes a competitive benefits package.

The preference for this role is for the candidate to be located in the Philadelphia area, but candidates in Washington, D.C. will also be considered.

