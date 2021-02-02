Assistant Portfolio Manager, Carbon Investment Company – London

Summary

A successful hedge fund that trades carbon is seeking to expand its investment team through recruiting an Assistant Portfolio Manager.

Introduction:



The company runs a hedge fund and advises multiple investors on investment strategies related to carbon markets. Carbon markets display high levels of volatility and the Company uses both fundamental research and trading expertise to target strong returns for investors whilst at the same time adopting an active risk management strategy to manage volatility and downside risk.

Assistant Portfolio Manager:

The Company is now expanding and recruiting an Assistant Portfolio Manager who will work closely with the Portfolio Manager in managing the hedge fund and segregated client accounts. This role will work closely with all other members of the team and will play a pivotal role in the development of the investment management function of this innovative and entrepreneurial organisation.

Responsibilities:

Assistant manager in relation to the carbon trading strategy that involves futures, physical carbon and options trading and execution applied across an investment fund, a segregated managed account and other strategies that the Company may develop.

Pro-active input into the ongoing development of the strategy with a particular focus on alpha generating ideas and improvements in risk adjusted returns. Work with the investment committee to gain approval for new strategies to be implemented.

Co-ordinate and manage counterparties, exchanges and trading systems across the carbon markets.

Work closely with the portfolio manager to achieve best executions for all trades. Optimisation of portfolio implementation and selection of security types (physical allowances, futures, and options)

Support the development of a risk management strategy to ensure that the strategy trades at all times within pre-agreed risk limits and other portfolio constraints.

Support investor due diligence in relation to requests for information. Attend investor review meetings as appropriate.

Support/lead research projects to evaluate new investment opportunities and strategies.

Deputise for the portfolio manager during holidays and other absences

Candidate Profile:

At least 3 years’ experience in the investment and/or trading industry, with a strong preference for someone with direct experience in the EUA carbon and/or energy markets.

Exhibits strong technical and professional knowledge of financial markets and wide range of instrument types including derivatives.

Detailed hands on experience trading carbon and familiar with trading platforms (Web Ice etc) and familiar with margin requirements, reporting and settlement procedures.

Experience of operating within risk management guidelines and familiarity with industry standard risk measurements.

Capable of expressing investment views in a clear, concise and logical manner, both face to face and in writing.

Ability to manage competing demands for time and business relationships in an entrepreneurial, hands-on environment.

Knowledge of, preferably with a passion for, climate and environmental policy and impact investing.

Remuneration:

Candidates to receive a competitive base salary, benefits package and a bonus based on performance

To Apply:

Applications should include both a CV and a cover letter which details your interest in the role together with how your skills and experience match the candidate profile above.

The hiring company has requested to remain anonymous in the job posting.

Please send your application by email to euacarbon@gmail.com