Carbon Sales Trader/Portfolio Manager, SCB Brokers – London/Nyon

THE POSITION

Out of London or Nyon, Switzerland, the successful candidate will work to develop new revenue streams in the Environmental Commodities market for the Carbon Desk. The candidate will be helping clients to reach their environmental and sustainability goals through trading Environmental Attribute Certificates (Guarantees of Origin, Renewable Energy Certificates, Biomethane Certificates) and Carbon Offsets. The candidate will build his/her own portfolio of clients and will be responsible for growing the desk’s trading book.

This role will incorporate the following:

Prospecting for clients and business development (cold calling, qualifying and building the pipeline of deal)

Conducting market research, identifying new trends, products, developments in the voluntary and compliance market space, and new trading/revenue opportunities

Consulting clients on their emissions risks and their ability to utilize a variety of sustainability solutions and help them find best strategies for their sustainability needs

Working closely with colleagues in Europe and the US and assisting the desk in managing trade opportunities, closure and execution of deals, as well as meeting annual revenue targets

Actively engaging with the Operation, Legal and Compliance departments and ensuring a thorough risk management, trade execution, and post-trade discipline and the overall quality control in line with SCB guidelines, rules and principles

Performing market analysis of the carbon market, including global supply & demand, political and regulatory landscapes.

Performing daily price assessments, calculation of forward curves, submission of pricing data into SQL

Assisting carbon team with preparation of marketing materials and presentations

Representing SCB at market events and engaging with the relevant market participants

SKILLS & COMPETENCIES

The ideal candidate will possess the following skills and competencies:

A strong track record of sales, cold calls, business development, negotiation, control and closure, portfolio manager and customer relationship skills

Strong organizational, time management skills and excellent attention to detail

Ability to judge the risk/reward trade-off in daily operations and to make informed trading decisions

Strong technical and analytical skills (Microsoft applications including Excel, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook)

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Entrepreneurial mindset and great team player

Self-starter with strong leaning agility and hunger to succeed in tough environments

Ability to manage all aspects of individual and team objectives and projects to execution

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE

Degree in Sustainable Finance, Environmental Studies, Energy Economics, Commodity Trading or equivalent work experience

1-2 years’ experience working within energy commodity trading or B2B sales within the sustainability sector

Fluency in English, German, French and other languages will be an added advantage

Solid understanding of the markets, products and participants

SCB provides equal employment opportunities to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex, sexual orientation, or any other personal characteristic.

