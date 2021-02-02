Uzbekistan eyes carbon pricing mechanism as part of net zero quest

Published 12:48 on February 2, 2021 / Last updated at 12:48 on February 2, 2021

Uzbekistan’s energy ministry plans to carry out a subsidy reform in its gas-dominated electricity generation sector to be followed by the introduction of a carbon pricing mechanism in a bid to cut energy-related carbon output to net zero by 2050.