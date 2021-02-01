VCM Report: Offset prices hold firm as taskforce, Microsoft chart new course

Published 21:20 on February 1, 2021 / Last updated at 00:27 on February 2, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Middle East, New Market Mechanisms, Other APAC, RINs & LCFS, South & Central, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Voluntary carbon market (VCM) credit prices largely stagnated over the week as an influential taskforce backed a drastic scaling up in offset use and Microsoft’s disclosure of its buying activities emphasised a shift towards removal-based projects.